Amazon Prime Video gets high quality Bills-Dolphins matchup to start its Thursday night slate

The problem with Thursday night NFL games, no matter the network or streaming service, has been the matchups generally feel like throwaways. The NFL has to satisfy network partners that have games Sunday afternoon, and Sunday and Monday nights, and there hasn't always been a lot left over for Thursday nights.

Amazon Prime Video didn't get a great schedule of games in 2022. It was a little better in 2023 but 2024 is starting with a fantastic game.

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet up in Week 2 for the first Thursday night game on the Prime Video package this season. The first Thursday night game, between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, will be on NBC.

The Dolphins-Bills matchup is a good one on paper. Both were playoff teams last season. They met in the final game of the regular season to determine the AFC East championship. The Bills came back to win that Week 18 game at Miami 21-14.

The Bills have a superstar quarterback in Josh Allen and the Dolphins had a high-scoring offense led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill last season. There should be plenty to tune in for in that game.

The Thursday night matchups can turn sour for plenty of reasons. There are often injuries to key players or sometimes teams don't live up to preseason hype. It's challenging to know in May which matchups will look good in November or December. Sometimes the NFL doesn't prioritize Thursday nights and it shows. At least Amazon will get a good matchup to start off this season.