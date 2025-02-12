Angels' Anthony Rendon out 'long-term' after undergoing hip surgery

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 4: Anthony Rendon #6 Los Angeles Angels runs the bases as he heads home to score on a home run hit by Mickey Moniak #16 in the first inning during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 4, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Anthony Rendon will undergo hip surgery and is expected to be out "long term," Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old third baseman played just 57 games last season, batting .218 with zero home runs and 14 RBI. Rendon found himself on the injured list three times in 2024 with issues to his hamstring, back and oblique.

Injuries have derailed Rendon's career since he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract in 2019 to join the Angels from the Washington Nationals. He's not played more than 58 games in a season since 2020 and has only suited up for a grand total of 257 games with the Angels over five seasons.

Aside from his inability to remain healthy and productive, Rendon drew the ire of fans for his comments last year when he said baseball has "never been a top priority for me."

Yoán Moncada, who signed a one-year, $5 million deal last week, will take Rendon's spot at third base.

The 29-year-old Moncada comes over after eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox. He played only 12 games in 2024 after suffering a strained adductor, which caused him to miss most of the season.