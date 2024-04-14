Anthony Davis leaves Lakers season finale with back spasm, accuses Larry Nance Jr. of 'dangerous play'

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) walks onto the court for the start of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Sunday, April 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The Los Angeles Lakers won their season finale Sunday but suffered a potential blow in the process when center Anthony Davis left the game with a back spasm.

Davis left the game with less than six minutes remaining in the Lakers' 123-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers secured the No. 8 seed in the West with the win to set up a rematch with the 7th-seeded Pelicans in a play-in game on Tuesday.

Davis said after the game that he's optimistic that the injury won't sideline him for Tuesday's game. He also accused Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. of a "dangerous play" that led to his injury.

Davis lands awkwardly, tweaks back

Davis appeared to sustain the injury after landing from attempting a putback layup. Nance appeared to make grazing contact with Davis while Davis was in the air.

Davis remained on the court until the next stoppage in play, then clutched his lower back. He then walked to the sideline and laid down in an apparent effort to stretch out his ailing back.

Anthony Davis went back to the locker room after an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/qKT6K4wl1Y — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 14, 2024

Anthony Davis walked gingerly to the scorer's table as he asked to be subbed out with an apparent back injury.



Prayers up for AD 🙏pic.twitter.com/Z8wyWwCwRu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 14, 2024

He eventually left for the locker room and didn't return to the game. Los Angeles led, 114-94 when he checked out.

After the game, Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters that Davis suffered a "spasm" he described as "nothing major" and that he's "extremely optimistic" that Davis will play on Tuesday. Davis echoed Ham's optimism while accusing Nance of a "dangerous play."

Anthony Davis called the push from Larry Nance Jr. a “dangerous play” but said there was “no doubt” he will be ready to play in the play-in game on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/WhFeDjm12o — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 14, 2024

"He gave me a little shove in the back," Davis said. "My back just locked up on me. Nothing concerning.

"I was in the air. So, obviously it's a dangerous play. I know he's not a dirty player. But I'm in the air and then get shoved in the back. Hyperextension. It just locks up. Nothing that concerns me, though. ...

"No doubt that I'm gonna play. Just see how it feels the rest of the day; I'll have to get some massages, get some treatment ... keep loose. See how I feel over the next 24, 36 hours and get ready for Tuesday.

The good Davis is that he doesn't have to fly. The Lakers will remain in New Orleans ahead of Tuesday's game.

The winner of Tuesday's game will secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and a matchup with the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. The loser will face an elimination game with the No. 8 seed at stake. Davis' status for Tuesday and beyond was unclear in the aftermath of the game.