AP Top 25: Georgia remains at No. 1 after win at Auburn

Georgia remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 despite a sluggish win at Auburn.

The Bulldogs needed a late touchdown to beat the Tigers 27-20 on Saturday. After getting 55 of a possible 63 first-place votes after Week 4, Georgia got 35 first-place votes after Week 5. Michigan is at No. 2 with 12 first-place votes while Texas (10 first-place votes), Ohio State and Florida State rounded out the top five for a second straight week.

Michigan beat Nebraska in Week 5 while Texas beat Kansas. Ohio State and Florida State were off.

Penn State, Washington, Oregon, USC and Notre Dame fill out the top 10. The Irish moved up a spot after beating Duke on the road Saturday night. Utah was at No. 10 entering the weekend but lost 21-7 to Oregon State and dropped to No. 18.

Oklahoma is at No. 12 following a home win over Iowa State and sets up a matchup of top-12 opponents in the Sooners’ annual rivalry game with Texas in Week 6. LSU fell from No. 13 to No. 23 after losing on the road to Ole Miss while the Rebels moved up four spots to No. 16 after the win.

Florida and Kansas fell out of the top 25 after losses. Kentucky is the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 20 while Louisville is at No. 25. The Cardinals host Notre Dame in Week 6.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Texas

4. Ohio State

5. Florida State

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. Notre Dame

11. Alabama

12. Oklahoma

13. Washington State

14. North Carolina

15. Oregon State

16. Ole Miss

17. Miami

18. Utah

19. Duke

20. Kentucky

21. Missouri

22. Tennessee

23. LSU

24. Fresno State

25. Louisville