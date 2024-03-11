AP Top 25 women's basketball poll: Top contenders who peaking ahead of March Madness

Iowa v Penn State MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MARCH 08: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts after making a 3-pointer to break the NCAA single season 3-point record for any gender during the second half of a Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament quarter finals game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Penn State Lady Lions at Target Center on March 08, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) (Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

The first automatic bids are punched for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and Selection Sunday is less than a week away. Now it’s waiting time for much of the field.

A few top teams not only took home a conference trophy, they also put the finishing touches on No. 1 seeds or simply bids to get into the field. Here are top contenders who are peaking at the right time.

Championship contenders find ways to win

The March motto is “survive and advance,” even if it’s not pretty. Teams that know how to find ways to win when they’re not at their best are the ones most likely to survive to the final weekend. Staying in the game just long enough to have a chance to win in the final minutes is what will keep you in the bracket.

South Carolina and Iowa both showcased this well in their respective conference tournaments.

Caitlin Clark was not at her best from deep in the Big Ten tournament, going 11-of-42 over Iowa’s three wins. It is the worst three-game stretch of her season. At first, all seemed well. The Hawkeyes' supporting cast stepping up against Michigan is a bright sign for their Final Four chances, but it was more difficult against Nebraska’s defense in the title game.

The NCAA’s leading scorer had four points in the first half and no one else could get going enough to prevent an 11-point deficit at the half. She rebounded to score 24 in the second half, and with more urgency throughout the roster, Iowa forced overtime. Clark scored six in the 17-point overtime while senior guards Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall stepped up for big-time buckets and stops. Marshall blocked a shot on the perimeter and corralled the ball in the final minute holding a four-point lead.

"We just found a way to win, and that speaks to the team that we have, the maturity we have on this group," Clark said. "I just think this team is never out of a game. We have the offensive firepower to be in any game, and we all believed that, we all knew that and we never gave up."

Iowa isn't going to win any defensive team of the year awards, but the Hawkeyes get the defensive stops when they are needed to win games. The Big Ten title win likely locked in a No. 1 seed, which would be their third in program history and first since 1992. It also further boosted this veteran group's confidence.

South Carolina had its own confidence boosters and hard-fought wins. Against Tennessee, it was the confidence in 6-foot-7 center Kamilla Cardoso stepping back to hit a game-winning 3-pointer. It was her first 3 all season and came with South Carolina trailing by two with 1.1 seconds left in the SEC semifinal. If there were one player on the floor that Tennessee wanted to take that shot it was her. That type of X-factor decision wins tourney games.

They also came up big in the final minutes against LSU again, before a fight marred the game. Cardoso was ejected for fighting after shoving Flau'jae Johnson and will miss the first-round NCAA tournament game next week.

USC gets it done without JuJu Watkins

The final Pac-12 tournament championship belongs to Southern Cal. It’s the Trojans' second Pac-12 tourney title since it began in 2002 and might be the final push to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Their turnaround over the past decade and ascension with freshman JuJu Watkins is impressive and quicker than expected. USC reached the NCAA tournament last year for the first time since 2014. The Trojans went 21-10, finishing with at least 20 wins for the second time in that span. It was expected that Watkins, a five-star recruit out of nearby Sierra Canyon, would give USC another boost, but with title contention a couple seasons away.

The Trojans were picked to finish sixth in the conference preseason poll and instead locked in the No. 2 seed behind Stanford. They’ve taken down the Cardinal in both meetings, in addition to wins over UCLA (two of three times) and future Big Ten foe Ohio State.

The championship was promising for what didn't happen. Watkins didn't have to take over the game, scoring nine points on a 2-for-15 day. She's averaging 27 points per game (second only to Clark) and had yet to score below 15 points in a game. She had one game shooting worse than 20% and never had fewer than five made field goals before Sunday. McKenzie Forbes doubled her 13.5 ppg average with 26 to lead the Trojans. She was named tournament Most Outstanding Player.

Notre Dame proves future is bright

It makes complete sense that the one team not seeded first or second to win a championship on Sunday was in the ACC.

No. 4 seed Notre Dame (26-6) won its first ACC tournament championship under head coach Niele Ivey. Their last title was in 2019 under two-time NCAA champion coach Muffet McGraw, who was in the building for ACC Network on Sunday. Ivey played for and was an assistant coach under McGraw, including during the 2018 national championship season.

is it dusty in here or what pic.twitter.com/wXZfIXHKrl — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) March 10, 2024

Those two seasons after their last tourney title were tough. They went 13-18 in McGraw’s final season before retiring and would have missed the tournament for the first time since 1995 had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ivey went 10-10 in her first season while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. Things appeared bleak.

Even amid winning seasons and Sweet 16 berths, the frustrations mounted. Olivia Miles sustained a knee injury in the regular season finale last year and has not played since. The star point guard took a redshirt year.

Notre Dame is also without Cassandre Prosper, Emma Risch, Jenna Brown and Becky Obinma. And forward Kylee Watson sustained a knee injury in the ACC semifinals, so she was unavailable.

“We’ve been thrown into a lot of big fires,” senior forward Maddy Westbeld said. "And we’ve been expected to come out and kind of just stay that poised character. So we’ve been challenged a lot. We step up to it. We’ve been tested, and we continue to just thrive through that and fight through that.”

The Fighting Irish are peaking at the right time and might make it farther than the Sweet 16 for the first time under Ivey. They're on a 5-0 run against teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 after their run through the ACC tourney.

The ACC victory likely moved them up into a top-16 overall seed and hosting duties for the first and second rounds. But no matter if they’re an early exit or a surprise darling, the ACC title is further proof the future is bright.

Miles, Sonia Citron and Hannah Hidalgo, a leading candidate for Freshman of the Year honors, will comprise one of the most dangerous backcourts in the conference and nation. They’ll be ACC favorites — especially because of the pieces other teams will lose to graduation — with more titles to come.

Yahoo Sports' AP ballot

1. South Carolina (32-0)2. Iowa (29-4)3. Southern Cal (26-5)4. Texas (28-4)5. UCLA (25-6)6. Stanford (28-5)7. Ohio State (25-5)8. UConn (28-5)9. Notre Dame (26-6)10. LSU (28-5)11. Oregon State (24-7)12. N.C. State (27-6)13. Virginia Tech (24-7)14. Indiana (24-5)15. Oklahoma (22-8)16. Kansas State (25-6)17. Gonzaga (29-2)18. Baylor (24-7)19. Utah (22-10)20. Colorado (22-9)21. Syracuse (23-7)22. Louisville (24-9)23. UNLV (27-2)24. Princeton (23-4)25. Duke (20-11)

Week 19 AP rankings

1. South Carolina2. Iowa3. USC4. Stanford5. Texas6. UCLA7. Ohio State8. LSU9. Notre Dame10. UConn11. NC State12. Oregon State13. Virginia Tech14. Gonzaga15. Indiana16. Kansas State17. Oklahoma18. Colorado19. Baylor20. Utah21. UNLV22. Syracuse23. Creighton24. Louisville25. Fairfield