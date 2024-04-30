Appalachian State football player Jack Murphy dies

Appalachian State v East Carolina GREENVILLE, NC - SEPTEMBER 05: A football helmet sits on the sideline during warm-ups before the start of the Appalachian State Mountaineers versus East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on September 5, 2009 in Greenville, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Appalachian State offensive lineman Jack Murphy died on Friday.

Head coach Sean Clark posted the news of his death on social media Tuesday. The university also released a statement.

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm the death of Appalachian State University student John 'Jack' Murphy on April 26," the university's statement reads. "The hearts of the App State community are with Jack's loved ones during this very difficult time. We are respecting his family's wishes and requests and are providing support and assistance as requested."

The school did not announce a cause of death, but noted that foul play is not expected.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jack Murphy," Clark wrote on social media. "He was a beloved Mountaineer. Please keep his loved ones and our App State family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Murphy was a redshirt junior who played his first season with Appalachian State in 2023. A transfer from Marshall, Murphy started all 14 games for Appalachian State at offensive tackle, according to his bio.

He played the season opener at left tackle before moving to right tackle for the remainder of the season. Appalachian State finished second in the Sun Belt then defeated Miami (Ohio) in the Cure Bowl. Murphy earned All-Sun Belt third team honors for his play in 2023.

A native of Fairfax, Virginia, Murphy spent three seasons at Marshall before joining the Mountaineers.