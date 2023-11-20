Are the Broncos good? Lions impress, Steelers need changes | Sunday Night Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap NFL Week 11 and get ahead of the biggest storylines to come out of a bizarre Sunday slate. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the bigger outcomes, including the Broncos crawling out of the grave and putting the league on notice against the Vikings, the Lions proving to us all that these aren't your grandpa's Detroit Lions (and the Bears choking historically), the Browns continuing to pull out ugly wins and the Jets once again falling short because of lackluster quarterback play (the Zach Wilson era might be over).

Later, Fitz and Frank discuss each and every game from the Sunday slate and give their instant takeaways. They address whether or not Brandon Staley should still have a job, the wheels falling off in Tennessee, the Raiders keeping it close and more before they finish off the show with a preview of Monday night's huge matchup between the two best teams in the NFL in the Chiefs and Eagles.

1:20 - Minnesota Vikings @ Denver Broncos

6:50 - Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

12:50 - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns

19:20 - New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

25:30 - Los Angeles Chargers @ Green Bay Packers

29:40 - New York Giants @ Washington Commanders

31:55 - Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers

33:05 - Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins

40:50 - Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

43:55 - San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

47:50 - Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans

53:05 - Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

54:45 - Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs preview

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."