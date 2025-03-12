Are the Cleveland Cavaliers soaring toward playoff glory?

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland moves the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are captivating the NBA world with a 14-game winning streak that screams potential playoff brilliance. Kevin O'Connor and NBA analyst Steve Jones took a deep dive into this rising team's secret sauce on "The Kevin O'Connor Show," examining whether Cleveland's current form can translate to postseason success.

Kenny Atkinson's Cavaliers aren't just winning — they're showcasing an offensive flair that's impossible to ignore. Donovan Mitchell has been lighting it up, effortlessly carving up defenses and causing fans to dream big. O'Connor noted Mitchell's ability to hit shots at will against the likes of Boston's stout defense as a promising sign for the playoffs.

Cleveland's dynamic offense and defensive grit

Yet, lurking beneath the surface is a concern about how stars Darius Garland and Mitchell will fare against playoff defenses targeting their perceived weaknesses. However, with Evan Mobley's evolution and the team’s fluid ball movement, Cleveland has demonstrated the versatility necessary to overcome various defensive strategies.

Jones highlighted potential challenges, reminding fans that postseason basketball brings enhanced scrutiny. Are the Cavaliers prepared for the defensive gauntlet? With their current trajectory, they’re certainly in the mix.

Can the Cavs go all the way?

As the Cavaliers charge ahead, they hold the keys to their fate. With pivotal games looming against fellow contenders, the Cavs have the opportunity to solidify their title credentials. The question is whether they can sustain their excellence and continue defying expectations. Is a banner year in Cleveland's future? One thing's for sure: The Cavs have the talent and now the belief.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.