Are the Phoenix Suns ready for a rebuild?

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after an apparent injury during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

For Phoenix Suns fans, this NBA season has been frustrating. Once brimming with optimism and title aspirations, the team now finds itself in the throes of a potential rebuild — or at least a pivot — which could reshape its future. Kevin O'Connor and sports broadcaster Noah Eagle tackle the Suns' woes on the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show," spotlighting why this team might have to embrace significant changes soon.

Phoenix’s current plight

At the crux of their discussion is the undeniable fact the Suns have underperformed all season, highlighted by embarrassing losses, including a 39-point blowout to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Kevin Durant's ankle injury, which will keep him out for at least a week, further exacerbates the situation. With the team's defense in shambles and the offense not meeting expectations, O'Connor and Eagle pondered whether Phoenix's current approach has hit a dead end.

Eagle paints a picture of a team at a crossroads, with Durant’s aging trajectory and a lackluster supporting cast pushing the Suns on a road to nowhere. But he isn’t convinced the situation is as bleak as some might think, pointing out that Phoenix at least has some assets it can use to improve its long-term outlook. But given the Suns' current strategy isn’t reaping any rewards, Eagle suggests clinging to the status quo might just be delaying the inevitable.

What lies ahead?

For the Suns, the impending offseason is crucial. The big question: Does Devin Booker remain the cornerstone of this franchise? Eagle suggests a potential Booker trade that offers an overwhelming mix of young talent and picks could tempt Phoenix to reconsider its path.

So, with the season winding down, the Suns need to choose whether to retain, reload or renovate completely. As the paint on this disastrous season dries, the decisions made in these upcoming months will set the stage for the future.

To hear the full discussion, tune into "The Kevin O'Connor Show" on Apple, Spotify or YouTube.