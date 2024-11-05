Are the Warriors for real? Plus Haliburton's struggles, NBA Soap Opera teams & is Gradey Dick making a leap? | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On today's episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by True Hoops' David Thorpe to discuss the biggest headlines from the start of the NBA season. They break down the reason for the Golden State Warriors' hot start this year and what has held back Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Also on today's show, they discuss the emergence of Gradey Dick for the Toronto Raptors and what will happen to the San Antonio Spurs without Gregg Popovich. They wrap up the episode with mailbag questions from listeners, ranging from how the Pistons can become competitive and which team will turn into a soap opera.

(5:54) The Warriors hot start

(13:30) Gradey Dick's big second year

(21:47) Gregg Popovich's health issue

(24:22) What is wrong with Tyrese Haliburton?

(33:25) Pacers trade targets

(40:02) Fixing the Pistons

(43:03) Soap Opera teams

(51:31) Bright future teams

