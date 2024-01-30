Arthur Smith will reportedly take over as Pittsburgh Steelers' new offensive coordinator

Indianapolis Colts v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 24: Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith looks on during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Arthur Smith will reportedly take over as the Pittsburgh Steelers' new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Smith, 41, spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. His tenure ended on Jan. 8 when he was fired after three straight 7-10 seasons that ended without a playoff berth.

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Smith was part of the Tennessee Titans' organization for 10 years where he served as an assistant coach before taking over as offensive coordinator in his final two seasons.

The Titans posted their highest scoring season in 16 years in after Smith's took over the offense in 2019, led by rushing champion Derrick Henry and the play of Ryan Tannehill, who was named starter after six games.

Smith will take over for Matt Canada, who was relieved of his duties after Week 11, the first time the Steelers made an in-season coaching change since 1941. He will lead an offense that finished 25th in total yards per game (304.3), 28th in points per game (17.9).

One of the biggest tasks ahead for Smith will be fixing Kenny Pickett, who will be playing in his fourth NFL season in 2024. Pickett suffered an ankle injury on Dec. 3 and lost his starting job for the rest of the season and for the Steelers' only playoff game to Mason Rudolph.

“Obviously, he does need to take another step,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said Monday of Pickett. “That's an important component of the next [offensive] coordinator, making sure he helps Kenny take the next step."