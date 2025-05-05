Athletes stun at 2025 Met Gala as Lewis Hamilton, Simone Biles, Venus Williams make an appearance

Lewis Hamilton at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

On Monday in New York, the stars were out on the floral carpet for the 2025 Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Several athletes joined the parade of celebrities in bespoke fashions.

The theme of the event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," in line with the new exhibit at the Met's Costume Institute. In line with the theme, the gala's dress code is "Tailored for You."

As one of the event's co-chairs, British racer Lewis Hamilton showed up earlier than many and showed out, wearing a well-tailored cream suit with a matching hat.

Monday's event was missing one notable face, with LeBron James announcing that he would not be able to attend due to a knee injury he sustained during the playoffs. James was an honorary chair for the event; his wife Savannah will still be in attendance.

Savannah James representing LeBron James (honorary Met Gala chair) in his absence due to injury. pic.twitter.com/7HSRMQiZc0 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025

But plenty of other athletes had a chance to enter the world of high fashion. Simone Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, were spotted at the Carlyle Hotel before making their way to the museum. Biles wore a short blue dress with a striking collar, flower details and a long train, while Owens wore a white suit with embroidered details and fringed cuffs.

Venus Williams went green for her outfit, with a polo-style collared shirt, a high-low tennis skirt and a dramatic overcoat — with plenty of sparkle.

Venus Williams with the tennis-inspired fit at the Met Gala 🎾 pic.twitter.com/pkqGL71daH — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Met Gala regulars, were spotted on the red carpet in stylish black-and-white garb. The couple's complementary outfits included a classy sequined vest for Wade, and a matching satin headpiece on Union.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union make their way down the red carpet at the Met Gala 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pDdDEZToEV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025

The Met Gala got a pair of WNBA champions, with New York Liberty stars Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu gracing the carpet with their fits. Stewart's white suit and jaunty curl, and Ionescu's tailored black-and-white outfit and diamond jewelry were well-representative of the theme.

Three-time WNBA champion Breanna Stewart at the Met Gala 👏 pic.twitter.com/0HzHGqGfZN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 5, 2025

Sabrina Ionescu makes her entrance at the Met Gala ⭐ pic.twitter.com/rbRZFZO53o — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) May 5, 2025

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley opted for a more basic outfit, wearing a simple black tuxedo and bow tie.

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson also made an appearance, showing up to her first Met Gala with a showtopping black-and-white dress and a circular headpiece.