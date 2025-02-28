Auburn coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with 'early form' of prostate cancer, school announces

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 26: Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze in a game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Auburn Tigers on October 26, 2024, at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the school announced Friday. The school said in a statement that the cancer was caught early.

"Recently, Coach Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer. Thankfully it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable," the statement said.

Freeze will continue his regular coaching responsibilities but will undergo treatment, per the school. He is "expected to make a full recovery."

The school added that Freeze hopes to use the diagnosis as an opportunity to encourage people to keep up with their medical check-ups.

"Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings," the statement said.

The Auburn Family is with you, Coach Freeze 🧡 pic.twitter.com/sYKWT4eJeV — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) February 28, 2025

Freeze took over as Auburn's head football coach in 2023, leading the team to a bowl appearance in his first season. The veteran head coach headed up the teams at Ole Miss and Liberty before landing in Auburn.