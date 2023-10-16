Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (13) pulls in a touchdown pass over Colorado cornerback Travis Hunter (12) in overtime of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Welcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

13. What a hit!

Jabrill Peppers lays the hammer on Davante Adams, leading to an interception.

Jabrill Peppers and Jahlani Tavai team up for a crazy INT 😱



📺: #NEvsLV on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O pic.twitter.com/vHQjDgCxEv — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

12. Trouba saves the day

One of the best saves of the NHL season so far wasn't even made by a goaltender.

Captain Trouba to the rescue! 🫡



Check out this diving effort on the goal line to keep this game tied! #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/frHZz5E7rX — NHL (@NHL) October 14, 2023

11. Captain America from deep

What a strike. And what a call on the Spanish-language broadcast!

10. Keon climbs the ladder

There's athletic. Then there's Keon Coleman.

9. Air Amari

YOU GOT MOSSED.

8. That's so nasty

Michigan Tech's Logan Pietila with a spectacular shootout goal.

7. The Price is right

Devin Price made this look way too easy. Sheesh.

6. Hail Mary!

With four minutes left, Colorado State trailed Boise State by 20 points. With six seconds left, they did this.

just thought about this again... 😏 pic.twitter.com/kBiKE92kW5 — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) October 16, 2023

5. Sydney Leroux!

Bicycle kick. Top corner.

.@SYDNEYLEROUX ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!



Leroux makes it 4-0 for @weareangelcity after an incredible bicycle kick goal. 😱 pic.twitter.com/cTEeJ7iYOv — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 15, 2023

4. Are you kidding me?

Take a bow, Kyle Nott.

STILL IN AWE 🤯



JR QB Avery Moore connecting with JR WR Kyle Nott on the ONE HAND GRAB for a TOUCHDOWN 😳



WOW #SCTop10 | @ESPNAssignDesk pic.twitter.com/y9x1AEhLvJ — GVSU Football (@gvsufootball) October 15, 2023

3. Filthy futsal finish

"Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal! Goal!"

😱 𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙀𝙉 𝙏𝙊𝘿𝙊 𝙌𝙐𝙀 𝙔𝙊 𝙈𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝙅𝙊 𝘼𝙌𝙐𝙄́



El gol del año. El gol de los goles. Estás loco @danizurdo17.



𝓠𝓤𝓔́ 𝓛𝓞𝓒𝓤𝓡𝓐 𝓓𝓔𝓛 @JaenFS pic.twitter.com/UoCi98z9GU — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) October 14, 2023

2. Oh my goodness

Dylan Crasi of Aurora High School (Ohio) ends the game with a sensational interception.

1. "The Catch"

Elic Ayomanor had a Stanford-record 294 receiving yards on Saturday to go along with three scores — none bigger than this one. David Tyree could never.

