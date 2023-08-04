Bears legend Steve McMichael, who has ALS, hospitalized due to sepsis and pneumonia

Steve McMichael CHICAGO - DECEMBER 30: Steve McMichael #76 of the Chicago Bears removes his helmet during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on December 30, 1990 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chiefs won 21-10. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael was hospitalized Thursday due to sepsis and pneumonia, his wife Misty said in a post on Instagram.

McMichael, 65, was admitted to the intensive care unit, per the post.

McMichael, who was nicknamed "Mongo" with the Bears, revealed in 2021 he was diagnosed with ALS that same year. At the time, McMichael said he lost 50-60 pounds and was no longer able to lift his arms over his head. His wife Misty has been one of McMichael's primary caretakers since his diagnosis.

McMichael's hospitalization comes days after he inched closer to possibly being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. McMichael was one of the 31 semifinalists considered by the Hall's Seniors Committee. That list of players was trimmed down to 12 in late July, and McMichael still made the cut.

The Seniors Committee, a group of 12 people, will meet in August to determine three finalists who will be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. In order to be eligible for the Senior Committee, a player must have played their last NFL game no later than the 1998 season.

If McMichael is selected as a finalist, he will be on the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame ballot. He would need 80% support from the voters to be inducted.

McMichael spent 15 seasons in the NFL, 13 of which came with the Bears. He made two All-Pro teams and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl title in 1985. He ranks second in franchise history with 92.5 career sacks.

Known for his big personality, McMichael also starred away from the football field. He had brief stints as a wrestler and commentator with WWE — now WWF — and WCW. On top of that, he's the only person to be ejected from a Chicago Cubs game after singing the seventh-inning stretch.