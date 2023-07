FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) takes part in a drill during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Cincinnati. Burrow has reported to training camp amid negotiations for a long-term contract with the team that's expected to make him one of the NFL's highest paid players.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File) (Jeff Dean/AP)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted away from training camp Thursday with an apparent lower right leg injury, according to multiple reports.

Practice footage shows the quarterback grabbing his calf on the field after pulling up mid-stride.

Joe Burrow pulls up with a lower right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/XTDHwG7klD — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) July 27, 2023

