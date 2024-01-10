Best fit for every NFL head coach opening with Brett Kollman | Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season.

Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

3:40 - Arthur Smith gets upset at the New Orleans Saints

10:35 - Should Miami Dolphins fans be scared for Saturday's playoff game?

21:20 - Jacksonville Jaguars pull of the choke job of the year

30:40 - Where do the Carolina Panthers go from here?

39:35 - Best fit for every head coach opening

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."