The best RBs for 2024 fantasy football according to our experts

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 28: Breece Hall #20 of the New York Jets runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Christian McCaffrey is expected to be the top pick at running back — and the No. 1 overall pick, in general — for fantasy purposes. No surprise there, especially if he (hopefully) stays healthy throughout training camp. So, who goes No. 2?

How about Breece Hall or Bijan Robinson? Two young, electrifying RBs expected to have better ecosystems than they did last year?

Will one of the rookie RBs — Johnathan Brooks, Trey Benson, Blake Corum — show out after a startlingly low-hype rookie class?

2024 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyPros

Who is your favorite fantasy football running back for the 2024 season?

