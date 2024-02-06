Big Ten, SEC join forces & more college coaches leave for the NFL

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the fallout from SEC & Big Ten commissioners Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti creating a new partnership on the future of college football.

Don’t call it an alliance, the SEC and Big Ten are now jointly working on their own proposal outside of the NCAA to progress college athletics. The guys highlight the pros and cons of this news along with how and if the NCAA can counter this development. This proposal could include a pitch to create a new college football league, or it could solidify a balanced payment structure for student athletes across all levels.

With the news of Jeff Hafley leaving Boston College to serve as the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers and rumors of Chip Kelly moving on from UCLA, the podcast discusses whether or not we will see more coaches leave college for the NFL.

New details from the Brad Bohannon sports gambling scandal have emerged and the crew revels in the carelessness.

To close out the show, Oakland University used a unique tactic to create a distraction for opponents shooting free throws.

