Bills vs. Texans preview & 2025 Mock Draft: will Travis Hunter go to the Dolphins? | Football 301

By Nate Tice,Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Nate Tice and Charles McDonald preview the most interesting NFL matchups of Week 5. The Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills but will it ultimately be a QB vs. QB battle? The New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings are headed overseas to play in London in a Sam Darnold “revenge game” and just how worried are we about the Dallas Cowboys’ defense going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Then, it’s a way-too-early 2025 mock draft as Nate & Charles give their top 10 picks. How early are they taking some of college football’s brightest stars like Colorado’s Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, and more?

(3:18) Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans

(17:06) New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs

(27:03) New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings

(36:39) Dallas Cowboys defense wellness check

(42:11) 2025 NFL mock draft

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!