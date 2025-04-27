Boston's Jarren Duran held back in confrontation with Guardians fan who allegedly heckled him over mental health struggles

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 27: First base coach José David Flores #58 of the Boston Red Sox holds back Jarren Duran #16 as Duran yells at a fan during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on April 27, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Content warning: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide and needs support now, call or text 988 or chat with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.

The Cleveland Guardians apologized on Sunday afternoon after a fan at Progressive Field got into a heated confrontation with Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

During the seventh inning of the Red Sox’s 13-3 win over the Guardians, a fan near the Boston dugout started yelling at Duran. That sparked an altercation where Duran had to be held back by multiple coaches, umpires and teammates.

The fan in question, according to Cleveland.com, was then seen running away from the confrontation up the aisle, onto the concourse and out of the stadium.

Jarren Duran was held back during a confrontation with a fan in Cleveland

pic.twitter.com/PrFGxy23nJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 27, 2025

Though it's unclear exactly what was said or what led up to it, Red Sox analyst and broadcaster Will Middlebrooks said that the fan told Duran "he should have killed himself when he had the chance."

Duran revealed earlier this year that he attempted suicide while struggling with his mental health during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He shared in the Netflix docuseries, "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox," that he attempted to shoot himself with a rifle, but the gun did not fire.

"We are aware of the situation that took place during today's game between fan and one of the Red Sox players that violated our fan conduct policy," the Guardians said in a statement. "We recognize the gravity of the behavior at issue here and take very seriously the conduct of this nature. We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation.

"We have identified the fan in question and will work with Major League Baseball regarding next steps. We strive to provide the best experience to visiting players and fans, and that fell short today."

Duran was asked about the incident after the game, and he appeared to confirm what was said to him on his Instagram story.

"The fan said something inappropriate, and I'm just happy that the security handled it and the umpires were aware of it and they took care of it before me," he said, <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://www.cleveland.com/guardians/2025/04/guardians-have-identified-fan-who-taunted-bostons-jarren-duran-will-work-with-mlb-on-next-steps.html">via Cleveland.com</a>.

Duran had four hits and one RBI in the 10-run win for the Red Sox on Sunday, which pushed them to 16-14 on the season. The 28-year-old holds a .256 batting average with 13 RBIs and one home run this season, his fifth with the team.

Duran and the Red Sox will take the field next on Tuesday, when they open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.