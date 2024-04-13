Braves' Spencer Strider to miss rest of 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery

Arizona Diamondbacks v Atlanta Braves ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 05: Spencer Strider #99 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park on Friday, April 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) (Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Brave/Getty Images)

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow with internal brace, the Atlanta Braves announced on Saturday morning.

This story will be updated.

