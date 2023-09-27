BREAKING: Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks in 3-team deal

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Devine for a quick reaction to the 3-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks, Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers (along with DeAndre Ayton), and Jusuf Nurkic and Grayson Allen to the Phoenix Suns.

The guys talk about how Giannis Antetokounmpo’s statements over the offseason, where he said that he would only stay in Milwaukee if the team was a title contender, made this trade happen and explain the difference between player empowerment (Jrue Holiday getting traded a day after saying he wants to be in Milwaukee for the rest of his career) and superstar empowerment.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat spent their offseason waiting for their trade for Damian Lillard to go through. What the heck do they do now that the Bucks swooped in and stole their prized offseason target?

There is going to be a ton of pressure and expectations on the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a first-year head coach in Adrian Griffin, to win the Eastern Conference Finals this year. Who else in the east could possibly challenge them?

