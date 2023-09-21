Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía suspended for 162 games for PED violation

MLB: AUG 03 Pirates at Brewers MILWAUKEE, WI - AUGUST 03: Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher J.C. Mejia (36) pitches during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on August 3, 2023 in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Major League Baseball suspended Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejía for 162 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time.

Mejía, the league announced on Wednesday, tested positive for Stanozolol. As a result, Mejía will now be suspended for a full season.

"The Milwaukee Brewers fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game," the Brewers said in a statement, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .

Mejía is now the first player in the league to be suspended under MLB's drug agreement since Fernando Tatis was suspended for 80 games for a violation last fall. Tatis returned to the lineup for the San Diego Padres earlier this year.

Mejía was first suspended for 80 games last May after he tested positive for Stanozolol, which is a synthetic steroid derived from testosterone. As a result of his latest suspension, Mejia will now be eligible to play again late next season.

Mejía, 27, is in his third season in the league this year. He’s made nine appearances and holds a 1-0 record and a 5.56 ERA. He has 13 strikeouts and has walked three batters in just more than 11 innings on the mound. He landed on the injured list last month with right shoulder inflammation, and was then transferred to the 60-day injured list earlier this month.

Mejía has a 2-7 career record and a 8.32 career ERA over his three seasons in the league. He got his start with the Cleveland Guardians in 2021, and was then traded to the Brewers after his rookie season. Milwaukee re-signed him to a minor-league deal this past offseason.

The Brewers entered Wednesday’s game with the St. Louis Cardinals with an 85-66 record and a six game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central. The Brewers started the day just five games away from clinching the division and securing their fifth postseason appearance in the last six years.