British Open: R&A prepared for protests, demonstrations after credible threat last year at St. Andrews

The 151st Open - Preview Day Three HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 19: Fans walk around the course during a practice round prior to The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 19, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The R&A hasn’t received any credible threat or “direct intelligence” about a protest or demonstration at the British Open this week, but CEO Martin Slumbers said Wednesday that they are fully prepared should one break out.

After what apparently happened last year at St. Andrews, they have to be.

Slumbers revealed on Wednesday ahead of this year’s event at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England, that there was a direct threat to “one of the most senior players in the field” last year in Scotland. Though he didn’t get into specifics, and nothing ended up happening, it was enough to take extra precautions this time around.

"I think you're aware that there was direct intelligence last year, and most people in this room don't know that The Open was targeted last year," Slumbers said. "We have significant security procedures in place. We work clearly with the law enforcement agencies, and we'll wait and see what happens. You will have seen that we advised the players, please don't get involved, and I stand by that. We have enough things in place to be able to deal with it."

Demonstrators under the name “Just Stop Oil” have been staging protests at various sporting and entertainment events throughout the United Kingdom in recent weeks and months in an effort to get “the UK Government [to] stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.”

The group interrupted Wimbledon earlier this month and dumped confetti and puzzle pieces onto the court during play. The group has staged similar protests at cricket and rugby matches, horse races and more. They were out in Parliament Square in London protesting again on Wednesday, too.

🎾 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Disrupt @Wimbledon



🎉 “Once more, orange clouds hang over a British sporting event this summer—this time it’s ticker tape rather than paint dust, but it is an intrusion and will need sorting out.”



🚷 Sign up to take action at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/2iaoo6GNdO — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 5, 2023

It’s unclear if the threat Slumbers mentioned at last year’s British Open was connected to “Just Stop Oil.”

Slumbers said they haven’t received any direct threats about a protest or demonstration this week, and it’s unclear if anything will break out. A perimeter has been set up around Hoylake as a precaution, however, and there is a large security presence in and around the course for the expected 200,000 or more spectators that will attend the tournament this week.

Players and caddies have been warned too, and have been told not to engage should something occur on the course. The last thing anyone wants, reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm said Tuesday, is to get hit by a golf ball.