Bronny James co-leads shorthanded Lakers with career-high 17 points in lopsided loss to Bucks

Down their top four scorers on Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers turned to Bronny James, among other players. It didn't go particularly well for the team, but James at least got to enjoy a career night.

The son of LeBron James logged 17 points, the first double-digit game of his career, on 7-of-10 shooting with five assists, three rebounds and four turnovers 30 minutes in a 118-89 loss to Milwaukee. The Lakers were outscored by 36 points during his playing time.

Those 17 points tied with fellow rookie Dalton Knecht for the team lead.

While James enjoyed his first 10-point game, that also happens to be the threshold where LeBron is the all-time great, with an NBA-record 1,280 consecutive double-digit games and counting.

James has spent the season shuffling between the Lakers and the G League South Bay Lakers, enjoying a schedule that allows him to avoid most G League road games while joining his father with the NBA team. In the process, he has become something of a team mascot, with fans often chanting for him in the later minutes of games that have already been decided.

His online following is strong enough that fans post his turnovers as highlights.

It is only in games like Thursday's where James sees real rotation minutes. The Lakers entered the game severely shorthanded. LeBron James (groin) and Rui Hachimura (ankle) have been out for several games, but Luka Dončić (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) both sat out the game as well. Those four players have scored a combined 84.4 points per game this season.

The Bucks were also playing without Damian Lillard, but Giannis Antetokounmpo was still out there. The Greek Freak had 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists.