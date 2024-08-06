Browns announce that QB Deshaun Watson will not play in preseason opener

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws during an NFL football training camp practice in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Part of the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson this season is that he's coming off shoulder surgery.

There's more to the Watson puzzle than his health, but Tuesday brought a reminder that Watson is still working back from an injury that ended his 2023 season. The Browns announced that Watson will not play in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Given Watson's struggles through his first two Browns seasons and his injury questions he would seem to be a prime candidate to play as much as possible in the preseason. The Browns still clearly have a little concern about rushing him back. Watson did sit out one day of training camp.

"He's done a nice job throughout the days that he's throwing," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Aug. 2, via the team's site.

Jameis Winston will start for the Browns. Stefanski said starters will play about 10 plays against the Packers.

Watson will presumably play in the preseason. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury on Nov. 12 against the Baltimore Ravens and underwent surgery. That was a second straight disappointing Cleveland season for Watson after the team traded many draft picks for him and signed him to a $230 million guaranteed contract.

This is a pivotal season for Watson. It'll take another week at least to get a look at him on the field in 2024.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!