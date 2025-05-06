Browns announce Shedeur Sanders will wear No. 12 instead of signature No. 2 to start pro career

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders missed out on his signature jersey number and will wear No. 12 to start his professional career with the Cleveland Browns this fall.

On Tuesday, the Browns released a list of numbers to be worn by their newcomers, revealing that the former University of Colorado signal-caller will not be wearing his usual No. 2.

While Sanders has worn the deuce his whole career, No. 2 landed with ninth-year wide receiver DeAndre Carter, who arrived in Cleveland this year after a one-year stint on the Chicago Bears practice squad. Carter, whose seniority likely factored in his number selection, has also worn Nos. 1, 3, 11, 14, 16, 19 and 82 throughout his career.

Sanders' No. 2 was retired at Colorado alongside Travis Hunter's No. 12 before a spring game in April.

The Browns noted that the rookies "will be rocking these [numbers] throughout camp and are subject to change before the season."

After four college seasons split between Jackson State and Colorado, Cleveland selected Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after a surprising draft slide.

Fans will get a first glimpse at Sanders with his new number when the Browns hold their rookie minicamp from May 9-11. Sanders and fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who will wear No. 5, join veterans Deshaun Watson and Joe Flacco on Cleveland's depth chart.