Browns lose potential touchdown after Amari Cooper incorrectly ruled out of bounds

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) makes a catch past Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The play was called incomplete as Cooper was ruled out of bounds. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

The Cleveland Browns should have been heading into halftime up 17-3 over the Tenneessee Titans but a wildly wrong call by field judge Jeff Shears cost Amari Cooper a potential touchdown.

DeShaun Watson, who did not throw a backwards pass on this one, hit Cooper along the sidelines at Titans' 40-yard line late in the second quarter. Cooper shook off cornerback Kristian Fulton before faking out safety Amani Hooker with a double move and had eyes for the end zone. But it was not to be as an inadvertent whistle ended the play, with the field judge ruling Cooper stepped out of bounds.

Cooper clearly did not step out and should have had a big gain, at least, if not a 65-yard touchdown added to the stat sheet.

As CBS NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore noted the play was not reviewable and the ball would be placed at the Tennessee 40-yard line. The Browns had to settle for a field goal after going three-and-out following Cooper's catch and went into halftime up 13-3.