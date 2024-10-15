Browns reportedly trading WR Amari Cooper to Bills

The Cleveland Browns are trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Bills, per multiple reports, including The Athletic's Dianna Russini. The Browns are reportedly getting a third-round pick in return.
This story will be updated.
