Bucks forward Khris Middleton sustains sprained ankle, X-rays negative

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton grimaces on the court after being injured during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Khris Middleton received positive news after spraining his ankle in the Milwaukee Bucks' 114-106 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said that the X-rays on the forward's ankle came back negative.

The 32 year old landed on Suns forward Kevin Durant's foot after shooting a jump shot in the first quarter and immediately crumpled on the floor. Middleton was visibly in pain, but remained in the game long enough to shoot his free throws.

Officials ruled that the foul called against Durant should be upgraded to a Flagrant 1, because the Suns forward didn't give Middleton proper space to land. Middleton hobbled to the locker room immediately after and finished the game with six points, three rebounds and an assist.

No timeline has been given for Middleton's return, yet.