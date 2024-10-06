Cam Ward leads No. 8 Miami to a thrilling, 25-point comeback over Cal in absurd late-night thriller

Cam Ward Miami quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs against California during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

By Dan Agnew, Yahoo Sports

No one can put this Miami team away.

For the second straight week, No. 8 Miami overcame a slow, mistake-riddled start and rallied for an unlikely win.

This time, it was a seemingly impossible one as the Hurricanes came back from 25 points down to beat Cal 39-38 in a late-night ACC thriller in Berkeley, California.

It spoiled what was otherwise a fun and memorable day for Cal football, which hosted ESPN's "College GameDay" on campus for the first.

And a sold-out crowd was sent into a frenzy when it seemed like the Bears were on their way to an emphatic win over a top-10 team, at one point leading 35-10 late in the third quarter.

Instead, Miami improves to 6-0 with another improbable victory.

Miami quarterback Cam Ward tossed the winning 5-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo with 26 seconds to go.

It capped another big day for Ward, who bolstered his Heisman resumé with 437 yards passing and and two touchdown passes to one interception. He also ran for a score.

