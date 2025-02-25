Can JJ Redick transform the Lakers' defense? | Good Word with Goodwill

(This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Los Angeles Lakers' defensive renaissance under JJ Redick has caught the NBA by surprise. Just a couple of months ago, few considered the Lakers legitimate contenders. Now, with victories against the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers look inspired and formidable. But is this defensive upswing sustainable for a full playoff run?

Redick's influence goes beyond roster changes, like the switch from Anthony Davis to Luka Doncic. During his guest appearance on "Good Word with Goodwill," Bomani Jones highlights the Lakers' effective adjustments. The Lakers have stymied opponents, holding them to just 43% from the field. "JJ as coach, he's going to be fried very, very soon. But his ability to do the job and cook stuff up is fine," Jones observed. Redick has instilled a competitive mentality that the Lakers were missing.

While Lakers fans have reasons to be optimistic, playoff basketball is a different animal altogether. Vincent Goodwill pointed out during the podcast that Doncic's defensive weaknesses become glaring targets. "What can they do to stop Luka from being hunted all the time?" he wondered. LeBron James, as robust as ever, also faces targeting in a seven-game series. Can the Lakers extend their regular-season brilliance into the playoffs? Or will opponents crack their code?

Regardless of how the playoffs pan out, Redick has already set a ripple effect in motion. If he can maintain or even build on the existing momentum, other teams might just consider breaking conventional coaching molds too. Will Redick's success be a flash of brilliance or a new wave in NBA coaching hires? It's a conversation that extends past the Lakers and forces a reflection on how teams evolve.

Is JJ Redick the linchpin to a new era for the Lakers? The playoffs could hold the answer.

