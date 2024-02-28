Cavaliers G Max Strus hits halfcourt buzzer-beater to shock Mavericks

Max Strus Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus, right is doused by teammates as they celebrate his game-winning basket against the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

A tipped pass was only the start of the pandemonium between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The fun began with the Mavericks down 118-117 and 8.3 seconds left. Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber nearly lost the game with a mistimed pass to Luka Doncic, who still came down with the ball and drove to the basket for an attempted at a game-winner.

Understandably, most of the Cavaliers defense collapsed on Doncic. That left Mavericks forward P.J. Washington wide open under the basket for a go-ahead lay-up.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, that left 2.6 seconds on the clock, which was just enough time for Cavaliers wing Max Strus to get the ball and hit a 42-foot buzzer-beater to blow the roof off the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers win, 121-119.

Another angle:

That's not even the end of the craziness at work here from Strus. Here's how ever Cavaliers possession ended in the final four minutes:

Max Strus 3-pointer

Max Strus 3-pointer

Max Strus 3-pointer

Max Strus 3-pointer

Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer (off a Strus rebound)

Darius Garland miss

Donovan Mitchell miss

Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer

Evan Mobley turnover

Max Strus 3-pointer

The Cavaliers started that stretch down 110-100 and proceeded to score 21 points in four minutes, 15 of which came from Strus (and all of which came from 3-pointers).

Strus finished the game with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting (7-of-10 from deep), which was just enough to spoil Doncic's huge night of 45 points, 14 assists, nine rebounds, three steals and one turnover. So far, it's been a pretty solid season since Strus signed a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade with Cleveland.

