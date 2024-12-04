Championship Weekend College Football Playoff Reaction & how to address flag planting

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Heading into Conference Championship Weekend, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. They discuss the surprising move of Alabama landing in the bracket and how the conference championship games could dramatically impact the final rankings.

Also on today's show, they unpack the unique recruitment of the top 2025 recruit and Michigan commit Bryce Underwood. They also attempt to address how to handle the outrageous flag planting that happened last weekend. Additionally, they share the top coaches to know in the latest coaching carousel.

(0:50) College Football Playoff Rankings Reaction

(20:12) Money Moves: Bryce Underwood's recruitment

(44:44) Flag planting

(59:00) CFB Coaching carousel

(1:03:42) People's Court: Flirtatious Mascots

