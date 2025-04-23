Chargers, Lions to kick off NFL preseason in Hall of Fame game

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions will kick of the preseason in the NFL's annual Hall of Fame game.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the matchup on Wednesday. The game will take place in Canton, Ohio on July 31. It will be a Thursday night game, two days before the Pro Football Hall of Fame's induction ceremony for the Class of 2025.
