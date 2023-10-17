Chargers QB Justin Herbert gets a big first down completion to ... Justin Herbert

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws the ball during the during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

Usually when a quarterback catches a pass that is batted back his way, it doesn’t turn out well.

Typically the QB grabs the batted pass with hopes of scurrying into the open field to glory. Then they get swarmed by a few defenders and get tackled for a loss.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made it work though. With a broken finger too.

On a third-and-five against the Dallas Cowboys, Herbert dropped back. His pass was immediately batted back to him by DeMarcus Lawrence. Herbert's reflexes took over and he grabbed the ball. Instead of numerous Cowboys defenders around him, a hole had opened up in front of him. Herbert, who is playing through a broken finger on his left non-throwing hand, ran ahead for 10 yards and a first down.

Check your fantasy league's scoring to see if you got double the points for that play.

It works sometimes. Marcus Mariota caught his own pass for a touchdown in a playoff game once. Herbert's first down wasn't what the Chargers drew up, but they'll take it.

