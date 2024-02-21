Charlie Woods, Tiger's son, to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic

PNC Championship - Final Round ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Charlie Woods of The United States prepares to putt on the 18th hole shadowed by his father Tiger Woods during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of 15-time major champion Tiger Woods, will begin his attempt to qualify for a PGA tournament this week as he eyes being included in the field at the Cognizant Classic.

Woods will begin play on Thursday at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites. The top 25 players and ties from each site will advance to a final qualifying event on Monday. From there, four players will make it into the tournament, which will take place Feb. 29-March 3 at PGA National's Champion Course in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Entering the 18-hole pre-qualifier event for the 2024 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: Charlie Woods.



Should the younger Woods make it to the Cognizant Classic — formerly known as the Honda Classic — he will make his PGA Tour debut at 15 years, 21 days old, beating out his dad whose first start came at 16 years, 1 month and 28 days old at the 1992 Nissan Los Angeles Open at Riviera Country Club.

Woods has been in the golf spotlight for years playing the last four PNC Championships with his father. On his own, this past fall he finished tied for 17th at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship and he later helped his high school golf team win a state title.

Along with Woods, PGA Tour pro Matt Kuchar's 17-year-old son, Cameron, and Austin Lemieux, the 27-year-old son of Hockey Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux, will be in the qualifying field.

The 2024 Cognizant Classic will feature a $9 million purse and $1.62 million going to the winner. Commitments to the event include Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, and defending champion Chris Kirk.