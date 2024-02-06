The Chiefs defeat 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in official Madden simulation

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shake hands during NFL football Super Bowl 58 opening night Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York/AP)

Congratulations to the Kanas City Chiefs for defeating the San Francisco 49ers and winning Super Bowl LVIII ... in the official Madden NFL 24 simulation.

Almost got you all there. The NFL ran its annual video game sim of the game, and this year, Madden is predicting the AFC champion will not only beat the 49ers again in the Super Bowl, but the Chiefs will repeat.

There's only one small problem with that for anyone who has been following this yearly tradition. Madden hasn't correctly predicted the winner the last three years running.

Last year, the video game had the Philadelphia Eagles hoisting the trophy, and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made sure his former team didn't get to enjoy the confetti.

So now, Kansas City is trying to break this particular Madden curse and defend its title in its game versus San Francisco.

The bright side for fans of the Chiefs is that the last time the sim did get it right was when Madden predicted that Kansas City would defeat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. It also accurately predicted that quarterback Patrick Mahomes would win Most Valuable Player for the game, which he did.

Madden is once again banking on Mahomes to win the award in this year's Super Bowl. But as EA Sports' famous intro goes, "it's in the game," and something that'll be determined this Sunday on the field and not on the computer.