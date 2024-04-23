Chiefs make Andy Reid NFL's highest-paid coach, sign president Mark Donovan, GM Brett Veach to extensions

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates during the Trophy ceremony following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has a new deal.

As do team president Mark Donovan and general manager Brett Veach. The Chiefs announced on Monday that they have signed all three to contract extensions.

The Chiefs didn't announce terms of the deals, but vowed in the announcement that "the leadership team of the Chiefs will remain in place for the long-term future." NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Reid's extension runs through 2029 and makes him the NFL's highest-paid head coach. Veach's deal also runs "through the end of the decade," per the report.

The news arrives months after the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons under the leadership group and puts to final rest prior speculation that Reid was considering retiring. Reid confirmed shortly after February's Super Bowl victory that he intended to return, and now he has a new deal in place to ensure that he does.

Donovan joined the Chiefs' executive suite in 2009 and became team president in 2011. He previously worked as a senior vice president for the Eagles from 2003-08 while Reid was Philadelphia's head coach. Veach worked on Reid's coaching staff and as a scout for the Eagles from 2004-09.

The Chiefs hired Reid as head coach in 2013, then Veach as general manager in 2017, the same year they drafted Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have been to the playoffs in each season since, making four Super Bowls and winning three.