Chris Jones signs 1-year extension with the Chiefs, ending star defender's holdout

Chris Jones FILE - Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones comes onto the field during introductions before playing the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. The negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones appear to be getting more contentious by the day, and chances are growing that the Super Bowl champions will begin their title defense without the All-Pro defensive tackle. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File) (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Chris Jones had his Super Bowl rings. Now he has the big contract extension he wanted.

Jones' agents confirmed on Monday that Jones has agreed to a one-year deal to rejoin the Kansas City Chifs.

Jones, the star defensive lineman for the Chiefs, ended his holdout when he agreed to a new deal with the team.

Jones was entering the final season of a four-year, $80 million deal. He felt he had outproduced that deal, and the latest five-year, $170 million deal for San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa reinforced that Jones was due for a raise. Holding out through the preseason was how Jones exercised his leverage.

On the eve of the regular season opener, Jones made it clear he didn't want to go to another team.

"It's always been my goal to be a Chief for life. I've said that multiple times," Jones said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. "They know where my position is at."

Jones is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl season in a row. He tied a career best with 15.5 sacks and was first-team All-Pro for the first time. He also helped the Chiefs to a second Super Bowl championship in the past four seasons. He has clearly been the best defensive player for the Chiefs during their growing dynasty. He wanted to be paid as such.

It took Jones and the Chiefs a while to come to an agreement. Finally Jones got the raise he desired.