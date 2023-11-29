Chris Paul leaves Warriors' in-season tournament game vs. Kings early with lower leg soreness

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 22: Chris Paul #3 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on November 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul left their game against the Sacramento Kings early on Tuesday night with a lower leg injury.

Paul was seen stretching toward the end of the first quarter near the scorer's table at the Golden 1 Center, and then he went back into the locker room at the quarter break. That's when the team first announced he was dealing with lower left leg soreness and was questionable to return.

The team then ruled him out for good just minutes into the second half. He finished with three points in five minutes. Specifics about his injury are not yet known.

Chris Paul (lower left leg soreness) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 29, 2023

Paul entered Tuesday night averaging 9.3 points and 7.7 assists per game this season, his first with the Warriors. The 38-year-old is in his 19th season in the league.

Though Paul wasn't around in the second quarter, the Warriors still rolled ahead to a dominant 72-55 halftime lead.

Tuesday's game was part of the NBA's in-season tournament. The Kings entered the game with a 3-0 record and sat in first in the West Group C standings. The Warriors were 2-1 in pool play, and were the only other team in the group not yet eliminated from the knockout stage. They needed to win by 12 or more points to advance to the quarterfinals. Otherwise the Kings will take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the knockout round.

