Clayton Kershaw presents President Donald Trump with Dodgers No. 47 jersey at team White House visit

US President Donald Trump holds up a jersey alongside pitcher Clayton Kershaw (L) and team owner Mark Walter (R) during an event honoring the 2024 World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers capped off their 2024 World Series win with a White House visit Monday. Despite some past trepidation over making the trip, all the biggest names on the team showed up for the ceremony with President Donald Trump.

Trump spoke highly of the team in his opening remarks, calling Dave Roberts, "one of the greatest managers ever to wear the Dodger blue." Trump also said he hopes to team gets another championship invite to the White House next year.

Trump to the Dodgers: “I hope you’re going to be back here next year.” — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 7, 2025

Following those remarks, Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw gave a quick speech before presenting Trump with a No. 47 Dodgers jersey. Kershaw — who missed the team's playoff run due to injury — said he was "in awe" watching the Dodgers surge to the title last season.

After his speech, Kershaw told Trump the team "had a gift for him" before unveiling the jersey. The two then posed for pictures while holding up the No. 47 jersey.

Clayton Kershaw presents Trump with a custom Dodgers jersey pic.twitter.com/WW0dAi57Z9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2025

In the weeks leading up to the visit, past comments from manager Dave Roberts again came to the forefront in which he stated he would skip a White House visit if Trump were in office. Mookie Betts did just that when the Boston Red Sox won it all in 2018, but said Friday he didn't want his absence to be a storyline, and would be at the White House in 2025. Betts and Roberts both made the trip Monday.

With the 2024 championship now officially in the past, the Dodgers will look to hoist the World Series championship trophy once again in October. Los Angeles is out to a tremendous start so far, and sit 9-2 in their first 11 games.