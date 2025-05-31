Coco Gauff defeats Marie Bouzková in two sets to advance in French Open

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2025 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Coco Gauff needed just two sets to triumph over Marie Bouzková in the third round of the French Open on Saturday. The American sensation swept the opposition, 6-1, 7-6 to advance to the fourth round at Roland Garros.

Gauff established an early lead in the first set before Bouzková appeared to rally back from the deficit. Gauff eventually sealed the deal in the first to head into the second with the lead.

In the second, Bouzková went up 2-0 as Gauff looked to rally back. After Gauff closed the lead to 2-1, Bouzkova kept inching away, going up 3-1. Just when Gauff looked like she was about to drop her first set in the French Open this year, she climbed up to tie the set 5-5.

The thrilling back and forth concluded in dramatic fashion as the world No. 2 successfully rallied back to take the victory.

