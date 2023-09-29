College Football: How to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State game tonight

NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 90 games taking place just in Week 5. One of those must-watch games? Tonight's No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State game. Are you ready to watch the Utes and the Beavers face off? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Utah vs. Oregon State match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 5 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Utah vs. Oregon State:
Date: Friday, September 29
Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
Game: Utah vs. Oregon State
TV Channel: FS1
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Utah vs. Oregon State game?
The Utah Utes head to Reser Stadium to face the Oregon State beavers on their home turf tonight at 9 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Utah vs. Oregon State game on?
Tonight's Utah vs. Oregon State game will air on FS1. Don't have access to Fox Sports 1? Here's what we recommend for streaming Friday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
College football games this week:
Week 5
Thursday, Sept. 28
Middle Tennessee at Western Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Temple at Tulsa | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jacksonville State at Sam Houston | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, Sept. 29
Louisville at NC State | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Columbia at Princeton | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
No. 10 Utah at No. 19 Oregon State | 9 p.m. | FS1
Louisiana Tech at UTEP | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Cincinnati at BYU | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 30
No. 8 USC at Colorado | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 6 Penn State at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 22 Florida at Kentucky | 12 p.m.
Texas A&M at Arkansas | 12 p.m.
Louisiana at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Utah State at UConn | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Clemson at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ABC
UAB at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
South Alabama at James Madison | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Buffalo at Akron | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Howard at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Lynchburg at Delaware State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
East Tennessee State at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia at Boston College | 2 p.m. | CW Network
North Carolina A&T at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Colgate at Cornell | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at North Dakota State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at UNI | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Southwest Minnesota State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Drake at Morehead State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at The Citadel | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Miami (Ohio) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Arizona State at Cal | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Weber State at Northern Colorado | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Indiana at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Illinois at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Wagner at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Bowling Green at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Houston at Texas Tech | 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at UCF | 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas State at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
South Florida at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Old Dominion at Marshall | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Ball State at Western Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Bucknell at Lafayette | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Boise State at Memphis | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
New Mexico at Wyoming | 4 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Campbell at North Carolina Central | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Tarleton State at SE Louisiana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Montana | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at Montana State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
VMI at Mercer | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Holy Cross | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Kennesaw State at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 9 Oregon at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma | 7 p.m. | FS1
East Carolina at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Abilene Christian at North Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern | 7 p.m. | NFL Network
Troy at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas State at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Grambling at Prairie View A&M | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at Murray State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Lamar at Houston Christian | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce at Stephen F. Austin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee State at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Michigan State at Iowa | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
Charlotte at SMU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Pitt at Virginia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
West Virginia at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Appalachian State at UL Monroe | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
Central Arkansas at Southern Utah | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UC Davis at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at McNeese | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State | 9 p.m. | ESPN
Northern Arizona at Sacramento State | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 7 Washington at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Nevada at No. 25 Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.