College football competing with the NFL & Corporate sponsors on uniforms

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the uncertain outlook for college football's future TV exposure. Wetzel opens by pointing out how the 2024 college football season could be the most dramatic ever because of conference realignment and other massive off-season changes.

They shift the conversation to how the College Football Playoff will directly compete head-to-head with the NFL for viewership. They point out the recent scheduling change for the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss no longer being played on Thanksgiving night.

Dellenger points out how revenue sharing with college football players could create competition with the NFL for top talent. They discuss how many elite college players with questionable NFL chances will opt to stay in college because of more financial certainty.

After the break, they react to the latest rumor regarding college football programs potentially featuring corporate sponsors on their fields and uniforms.

They wrap the show with the story of a serial thief in England who admitted to stealing a ridiculous amount of Pringles.

(0:56) College football's TV exposure

(24:20) Competing with the NFL

(47:47) Uniform and field sponsors

(1:01:35) People's Court: serial Pringles thief

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts