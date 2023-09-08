Colorado's game vs. Nebraska is getting more bets than any remaining NFL Week 1 game

Texas Christian University vs University of Colorado College Football: Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on vs. TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Fort Worth, TX 9/2/2023 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164412 TK1) (Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

People really, really like betting on Deion Sanders’ Colorado.

After beating TCU 45-42 as a three-touchdown underdog, the Buffaloes are 3-point favorites at home against Nebraska on Saturday. And BetMGM said Friday that the game is its most-bet football game of the entire weekend.

Yes, that even includes the NFL. There are more bets on Colorado vs. Nebraska than any other remaining Week 1 NFL game and the sportsbook said that Colorado and Nebraska are getting three times the action than any other Week 2 college football game.

Colorado is still getting a majority of bets in the game too, though money has started to flow in on Nebraska as kickoff approaches. The Buffaloes are getting 82% of bets and 78% of the money wagered on the spread. Earlier in the week, 87% of the tickets and money was on Colorado to cover.

Bettors are liking the under as well. Nearly 60% of bets and 66% of the money bet on the 58.5-point total is on the under after Nebraska’s 13-10 loss to Minnesota in Week 1. The Buffaloes are -150 to win the game straight up and are getting 77% of the money bet on the money line.

Big bet on Alabama

The action on Colorado and Nebraska is even dwarfing the action on Texas vs. Alabama on Saturday night. That’s incredibly surprising given that it’s a matchup of two of the most recognizable programs in the country and both are ranked in the top 10.

There is a $165,000 bet on Alabama to cover the point spread, however. One bettor wagered that amount on Alabama to cover a 7.5-point spread. That number is now at 7 after opening at 6.5 points.

Overall, 64% of bets and 86% of the money is on Alabama to cover while 59% of bets and 85% of the money on the total is on under 54.5. The point total has dropped three points from 57.5 since it opened.