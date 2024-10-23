Commanders QB Jayden Daniels to miss Wednesday's practice due to rib injury

Carolina Panthers v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 20: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Northwest Field on October 20, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will sit out practice on Wednesday, three days after suffering a rib injury during a 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Head coach Dan Quinn said the rookie quarterback would still sit in on meetings and the team expects to have an update on Daniels after practice on Friday. Marcus Mariota, who went 18-for-23 for 205 yards and a two touchdowns after coming in for Daniels, would start Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears if Daniels is unable to play.

"He came out strong," Quinn said of how Daniels is handling the injury. "The attitude has been fantastic, like you'd expect."

Daniels left in the first quarter of the Panthers game after taking a couple of hard shots after running with the ball on Washington's first drive. He grabbed at his ribs while getting up after a tackle and was in pain on the sideline working with athletic trainers.

Jayden Daniels in some discomfort on the Commanders sideline, per @EvanWashburn pic.twitter.com/7eGbQAb1UC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 20, 2024

After trying to throw the ball a bit on the sideline, Daniels left for the locker room. He slammed his helmet down to the ground hard as he walked off the field at Northwest Stadium.

Daniels, last year's Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has started every game this season for the 5-2 Commanders. He has 1,410 yards and six touchdowns in the air and 372 yards and four touchdowns rushing.