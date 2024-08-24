Commanders take down Sean Taylor memorial after criticism, working on replacement statue

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: The memorial for former Washington player Sean Taylor on the stadium concourse before the game between the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders are finally fixing the statue meant to honor late safety Sean Taylor.

Nearly two years after the team unveiled wire frame memorial that left plenty disappointed, the Commanders announced Saturday that they have removed the statue and are now working with Taylor's family to build a new one.

A message from Jackie Taylor pic.twitter.com/4AVqyf5h9n — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 24, 2024

"I'm excited to announce along with the Washington Commanders plans to unveil a statue to honor my dad," Taylor's daughter, Jackie Taylor, said in a statement. "I'm thankful for Josh Harris and the Commander's family for their continued commitment to keep my dad's legacy alive. I look forward to sharing plans in the future and learning more about my dad through this process.

"I'm forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support from this special fan base. I'm filled with gratitude to know that my dad will forever be a part of the burgundy and gold family."

Taylor spent four seasons with the Commanders organization, who selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in 2004 out of Miami. He was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at his home during the 2007 season. He was 24 when he died.

In 2022, on the 15th anniversary of his death, the Commanders unveiled a memorial for him at their stadium — but it was nothing more than a wire frame with his jersey on it. There was nothing really tying Taylor to the instillation outside of his jersey number, either, and it looked similar to a mannequin that fans could find in a department store.

The Washington Commanders unveiled this Sean Taylor memorial Sunday on the 15th anniversary of his death.



(via @Scott7news)pic.twitter.com/UwiFLsizuY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 27, 2022

Naturally, it drew plenty of pushback immediately from fans .

The incident was one of several high-profile ones that former owner Dan Snyder faced near the end of his tenure with the franchise. Harris and an investment group purchased the team from Snyder for more than $6 billion last summer.

While specifics of the new memorial or when it will be debuted aren’t known, the new ownership group is ready to find a new way to honor the team’s former safety.

"After careful consideration, we have decided as an organization to remove the Sean Taylor installation from Commanders Field," a Commanders spokesperson said. "We realize that the installation fell short in honoring one of our franchise's most iconic players.