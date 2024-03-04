Conference basketball tournaments: How to watch the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC women

Ohio State v Iowa IOWA CITY, IOWA- MARCH 3: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes waves to the crowd during senior day festivities after the match-up against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on March 3, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) (Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Championship week is finally here.

The major women’s college basketball conference tournaments kick off this week across the country, marking the last stretch for teams to make a push before the NCAA tournament and Selection Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know to keep up with the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC tournaments this week.

ACC Tournament

When: March 6-10

Where: Greensboro Coliseum | Greensboro, North Carolina

TV: ESPN, ACCN

Bracket:

The Ally ACC Women's Basketball Tournament Bracket...𝘪𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺 👀



🎟️ https://t.co/SCBtL51vlK pic.twitter.com/mBHoaGUWOg — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) February 24, 2024

Virginia Tech was in theory the favorite to win the ACC tournament, but the Hokies ended the season on a brutal note. Not only did they lose back-to-back games, but star Elizabeth Kitley went down with a leg injury on Sunday afternoon. They still received a double bye in the tournament along with Notre Dame, NC State and Syracuse.

Big 12 Tournament

When: March 7-12

Where: T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri

TV: ESPN2, ESPN+

Bracket:

The 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship bracket is officially official.



Thursday. March 7. T-Mobile Center. KCMO ⏳ pic.twitter.com/OfjtFv6qeR — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) March 3, 2024

Though Texas had the better season, Oklahoma will enter Kansas City with the top seed this week. The Sooners, after a one-point win over the Longhorns last week, claimed the double bye alongside Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State in the event. Though a Red River Rivalry rematch in the championship game would be fun, any of those four teams can realistically make a run in what’s sure to be a very entertaining tournament.

Big East Tournament

When: March 8-11

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena | Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: FS1, FS2

Bracket:

Who’s ready for the bright lights!? 🤩 pic.twitter.com/0HXgnQkPrq — BIG EAST WBB (@BIGEASTWBB) March 4, 2024

UConn is once again the clear favorite to win the Big East tournament. Not only have they won it the last three seasons, but the Huskies are hosting the tournament this spring. Creighton holds the No. 2 seed in the tournament, but they were blown out by the Huskies by a combined 64 points in their two matchups this season.

Big Ten Tournament

When: March 6-10

Where: Target Center | Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: Peacock, BTN, Fox, CBS

Bracket:

2024 TIAA Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Announced #B1GWBBT https://t.co/d7BhayAjXC — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) March 4, 2024

All eyes will be on Caitlin Clark and Iowa this week in Minneapolis. Clark broke Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon while leading the Hawkeyes past Ohio State to close out the regular season. That gave Iowa the No. 2 seed in the tournament, where a potential rematch with the top-seeded Buckeyes could be waiting in the championship game.

Pac-12 Tournament

When: March 6-10

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: Pac-12 Network, ESPN

Bracket:

Here is a look at the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament bracket. @UCLAWBB is a No. 3-seed. pic.twitter.com/eCpeipZ99G — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) March 3, 2024

The Pac-12 tournament is wide open, and should be a ton of fun to watch. The conference was by far the best in the country this season, and it had six teams ranked in the last AP Top 25 poll last week. Stanford is the top seed in the tournament, and USC, UCLA and Oregon State will join it in receiving a first round bye in Las Vegas.

SEC Tournament

When: March 6-10

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network, ESPN

Bracket: